The Kerala Story OTT Release: The film is going to be released on this OTT platform! Now the makers told the truth

The Kerala Story OTT Release: The recently released ‘The Kerala Story’ performed brilliantly at the box office after huge controversies. Still audiences are coming to theaters to watch the film. It has earned up to 225 crores so far. Although there were reports that The Kerala Story is all set to release on the OTT platform. Now the makers have broken the silence on this and said that at present they have not decided to release it on the digital platform.

The Kerala Story on OTT

Talking about The Kerala Story, a spokesperson for Sunshine Pictures says, “The makers of The Kerala Story are yet to finalize an OTT partner to release the film. All reports saying otherwise are absolutely fake.” The film is effectively making a mark on the hearts of the audience, while simultaneously earning well and building a global reputation.

The Kerala Story box office collection

Currently, many OTT platforms are racing to buy the rights of the film. Where ‘The Kerala Story’ has done a business of Rs 225 crore at the Indian box office. At the same time, the film is still being liked by the audience across the country. People across the world are praising filmmaker Vipul Amritlal Shah for his bold decision to expose the real events.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is facing criticism after its trailer had earlier claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined terrorist group ISIS. The claim sparked a political debate and many people questioned the veracity of the claim. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead role alongside actresses Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The film has so far earned more than 200 crores at the domestic box office.