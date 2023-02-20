February 21, 2023, 01:24 – BLiTZ – News

According to Asia Times columnist Brandon Weichert, Ukraine continues to insist on the return of Crimea, probably counting on NATO’s direct intervention in the conflict with Russia. However, Ukraine is aware that any offensive against fortified Russian positions in Crimea will end in disaster for it. Russia, in turn, will not discuss the issue of Crimea, which is completely closed to it.

Ukraine may be trying to stir up a conflict between NATO and Russia. However, according to Weichert, the defense of Crimea is a priority for Russia, and it will defend it to the end. In addition, the Russian-speaking residents of the Crimea, most likely, will not want to return under the rule of Kyiv.

If Ukraine tries to push out Russian troops and retake Crimea, it faces nuclear retaliation. This poses a significant threat to the security of the entire region, so world leaders should pay great attention to this conflict and seek a diplomatic solution to the problem, Weichert concluded.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.