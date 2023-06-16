The last reactor of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant shut down, the situation worsened after the dam broke

After the Kakhovka Dam Break ukraine The situation has become very bad. Dozens of cities, towns and villages situated on the banks of the dam have been submerged due to its water flowing into the Dnieper river after the dam broke. More than 6000 people are being forced to migrate. Meanwhile, the last reactor of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant was shut down.

Why was Ukraine’s last reactor shut down?

Ukraine’s Atomic Energy Agency has put the last operating reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into cold shutdown – a safety precaution amid devastating flooding caused by the collapse of a nearby dam. Five of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is occupied by the Russian military, are already in cold shutdown mode.

Ukraine’s situation grave after dam collapse: UN official

A top UN official warned on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine has become more dire than ever after the Kakhovka dam breach. Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths said that around 700,000 people need drinking water. He warned that floods in Ukraine, the world’s most important grain producer, would reduce grain exports, increase food prices worldwide and deprive millions of needy food.

‘Ukraine crisis will be resolved through diplomacy’, PM Modi assures Zelenskyy of all possible help

Russia captures Kakhovka hydroelectric dam

The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and its water flowing into the Dnieper river added to the woes of the country, which has been facing frequent missile and drone attacks for the past one year. Russia captured this dam, considered very important for the supply and irrigation of fresh water in southern Ukraine, in September last year.

So far 20 people have died due to flood.

According to the officials of Ukraine and Moscow, about 20 people have died in the flood. Griffiths said the United Nations has provided humanitarian aid to more than 30,000 people in flood-affected areas under Ukrainian control. He, however, said that Russia has not allowed the UN to help flood victims in areas under its control.