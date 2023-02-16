The lawyer called the procedure in case of refusal of service in the store

Lawyer Vasily Vorobyov on Thursday, February 16, told Izvestia what the procedure should be if the seller refuses to serve the buyer in the store.

Earlier in the day life.ru shared a video taken by a man who came to a Moscow store for tangerines three minutes before closing. The supermarket employee refused to punch the goods and got nasty to the buyer. After that, the woman grabbed the phone from the hands of the buyer and ran into the back room.

According to Vorobyov, the situation is unequivocal – the seller is at fault.

“Opening hours – it is indicated for visitors. Employees have their own agenda. If a given period of time is listed as working hours, it was required to serve it. Technical points are the personal problems of the seller in this situation. Three minutes before the end, this did not interfere with serving a person. Such a seller should be subject to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. In any case, the responsibility will be borne by the company or the network,” the lawyer emphasized.

In the event that the seller refuses to serve the buyer, the lawyer recommended fixing this first of all. For this, as a rule, stores have special phone numbers – either regional managers, or a department that is responsible for the behavior of sellers.

“If any illegal actions are committed, then you need to call the police. The best way to fix it is to shoot with a video camera, ”Vorobiev concluded.

On February 8, a Moscow resident attacked a cashier with a knife in one of the city’s supermarkets. The conflict between women arose because of the rules of conduct on the trading floor. As established, the buyer threw baskets, the cashier made a remark to her, after which the woman hit the seller.

