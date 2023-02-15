The lawyer called the ways to collect alimony from an unscrupulous parent

In practice, there are various ways to underestimate the amount of child support, which are actively used by unscrupulous parents, most often fathers. Victoria Shakina, a lawyer, candidate of legal sciences, chairman, managing partner of the YurCity ICA, deputy chairman of the Commission on Social and Economic Issues of the Russian Bar Association, told Izvestia about what to do in this case.

In particular, in order to reduce the amount of alimony, a parent can specifically reduce the level of his official income. The main thing that can be done is to change the procedure for collecting alimony from a share of wages to a fixed amount of money through the court. This is possible if the amount of money in proportion to earnings is not enough to provide the child with a normal standard of living, the specialist explained.

“The size of the fixed amount depends on the previous level of support for the child, the financial and marital status of the parents (Article 83 of the RF IC). The amount of alimony that the child needs for life must be substantiated by the court, the calculation of the monthly expenses for the child with supporting checks and other evidence must be presented. If the court makes a positive decision, then alimony will be collected monthly in a fixed amount and they will no longer depend on the official income of the debtor, ”Shakina specified.

She recalled that both parents have an equal responsibility for the maintenance of the child, so the court can recover from the parent who evades the payment of alimony, half the amount needed by the child per month.

Moreover, if the court refused to collect alimony in a fixed amount of money or unreasonably reduced their amount, such a court decision should be appealed. As the lawyer noted, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation is well acquainted with various schemes for lowering alimony and cancels illegal decisions of the courts of first instance.

“For example, in one of the court cases, a situation was considered when a father paid alimony in the amount of only 3,710 rubles for two children, but incurred additional expenses for them – paid for a medical examination, bought toys. The mother of the children asked the court to change the amount of alimony from a share to a fixed amount. The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation found the mother’s claim justified, and the father’s unfair, because he deliberately underestimated his income, ”Shakina gave an example.

So, in order to underestimate income, a man after a divorce halved his salary, due to which the amount was reduced to 3.7 thousand rubles for two children every month. In addition, the man only worked part-time, while due to health reasons he is able to work full-time.

At the same time, the circumstances of the case gave reason to believe that his income was actually higher. The court also took into account that the employer of the defendant is his own sister.

As the lawyer recalled, the law provides for various liability for non-payment of alimony or their partial payment. In this case, you can go to court with a claim for deprivation of parental rights (Articles 69-70 of the RF IC); collect a penalty in the amount of 0.1% of the amount of unpaid alimony for each day of delay (Article 115 of the RF IC); bring to administrative responsibility for hours. 1 Article. 5.35.1 of the RF Code of Administrative Offenses; bring to criminal responsibility under Art. 157 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On February 10, the chairman of the Moscow Bar Association, Victoria Danilchenko, noted that alimony could be withheld, including from the income of the self-employed. She clarified that the list of types of earnings and other types of income from which it is possible to withhold alimony is in the decree of the Russian government.

