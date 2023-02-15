February 16, 2023, 01:09 – BLiTZ – News The Liberal Democratic Party faction in the State Duma has prepared a bill proposing to introduce a new status “Children of the SVO” for Russian citizens whose childhood up to the age of 18 was spent in one of the regions of the special operation. This was announced by the head of the LDPR faction Leonid Slutsky, the press service writes.

In addition, it was proposed to expand the territorial scope of this status to the border areas of neighboring regions, which were subjected to armed attacks and shelling from Ukraine.

The bill, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, provides for measures of social support for children of the special operation, which will be determined by regulatory legal acts at the federal and regional levels. In the coming days, the final version of the bill will be submitted to the State Duma.

The LDPR faction believes that this bill is similar to the regional laws on “children of war”, which provide their benefits in different regions of the Russian Federation. They also note that this proposal is aimed at protecting children who grew up under shell explosions in the course of protecting Donbass and neighboring regions from Ukrainian militants.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

