The leader of B2B-telecom in the market of Internet of things is named

MTS became the leader in the B2B telecom market of M2M/IoT (machine-to-machine interaction technologies and the Internet of things) in 2022. This is reported TASS with reference to a study by the analytical agency ONSIDE.

According to him, over the past year, the total costs of the state and business to implement solutions based on the Internet of things and machine-to-machine interaction technologies increased by 6% compared to 2021 and amounted to almost 114 billion rubles.

According to the results of the study, the volume of connections to the M2M platforms of mobile operators increased by 29% over the year to 14.3 million connections. At the same time, MTS provided 47% of the total volume (over the year, the increase in the subscriber base was 23%), and MegaFon – 30%.

Analysts also noted that over the year the market for dedicated LTE networks (Private LTE) grew by 20% to 1.5 billion. market. Another 21% was sold by MegaFon.

“Among the sectors in which Private LTE networks were deployed, 30% of projects were in the mining industry, 18% in transport, 15% in petrochemistry, 9% each in the context of all projects is occupied by oil and gas and coal mining, 6% each by energy , mechanical engineering and energy,” the message says.

According to ONSIDE, in 2022, the number of connected IoT devices in Russia exceeded 70 million. The most common scenarios for using M2M and IoT technologies in 2022 were security systems, connected video surveillance cameras, intelligent transport systems, and smart water and water metering systems. energy resources.