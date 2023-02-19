February 20, 2023, 01:50 – BLiTZ – News

As part of a protest against further assistance to the Kyiv regime, former member of the United States Congress Ron Paul pointed to the fact that the country should not try to measure its own strength with the Russian Federation.

“No one said that we need a war. “Things are not going well in Ukraine, but at least we are comparing our strengths with Russia, so the situation will improve. Then you need to turn to China. And we are still suffering in Syria.” “No, no one said that, at least I haven’t heard it within our platform,” reads the text of the statement he made. As part of his appeal to his companions, he noted that none of those present wants such a confrontation.

The text of the publication distributed by RIA Novosti says that, having completed the rally, the protesters began a procession, the end point of which should be the building of the American Administration.

Recall that the citizens of the United States, who gathered on the territory of the capital of the state in order to oppose assistance to Kyiv, pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation is not an enemy for the state.

At the moment, protests have flared up in Washington, in which the government is called to stop supporting the Kyiv regime. It is hosted by ex-Congressman Ron Paul and local libertarians. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.