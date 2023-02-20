One of the organizers of the rally against Ukraine’s support in Washington, former congressman Ron Paul, said that the protesters understood that there was no need to compete with Russia.

According to him, none of the protesters expressed an opinion about the need to conflict with Russia or China.

“Things are not going well in Ukraine, but at least we are comparing our strengths with Russia, so the situation will improve. Then we need to turn towards China,” he said.

On February 19, it became known that a mass demonstration against support for Ukraine was taking place in the center of Washington. According to the organizers of the action, the participants call for the termination of financial support for Ukraine and peace negotiations, as well as for the dissolution of NATO.

Also, the participants of the action against the support of Ukraine called the Biden regime hostile.

On February 16, former US Marine John Dugan said that people in the US are beginning to understand that Washington has started “World War III.” According to him, the American media “restrain” the dissemination of truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine, but there are also independent channels.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to the problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to this, on February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

