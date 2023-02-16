February 16, 2023, 12:53 – BLiTZ – News In the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the leaders of Belarus and South Ossetia – Alexander Lukashenko and Alan Gagloev, respectively. The authors of “Russian Spring” pay attention to this, asking the question: “Is something being prepared?”

The President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhaniya, is also in Moscow and is expected to spend a few days here and meet with several high-ranking officials. According to the press service of Bzhaniya, he has a number of meetings planned in Russia.

According to Belarus, the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko will take place tomorrow, February 17, while South Ossetian President Gagloev will meet with Putin on February 22.

It is important to note that on February 21, President Putin is to deliver a message to the Federal Assembly, and the State Duma and the Federation Council are scheduled to meet the following day.

February 21 is the anniversary of Moscow’s recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. In the fall of 2022, both republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, were included in Russia.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine in order to liberate the territories of the DPR and LPR.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

