The Ukrainian military suffered significant losses during the clash near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by the Hero of Russia Anton Elizarov with the call sign Lotus, who commanded the assault on the city.

“The ratio of losses, it turns out, is probably one to six, one to seven. From the side of the enemy – seven to one of ours, ”quotes him “RIA News” .

He did not specify other details of the capture of the city.

The day before, a Ukrainian prisoner told Izvestia that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering heavy losses in their positions. According to the militant, he survived only because he was captured.

In mid-January, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, estimated the losses of the Ukrainian army near Soledar at several thousand people. According to him, Kyiv will not be able to calculate the damage, as it transferred significant reserves to the city.

The operation of the RF Armed Forces in Soledar ended on January 12. The civilians were evacuated from the settlement. The militants who did not want to surrender were destroyed.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

