The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) every day deploy at least a company of military personnel to the Kremennaya (LPR) region, as they suffer heavy losses in manpower. On Wednesday, February 22, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko told in his Telegram channel.

“This measure is forced, it is connected with the replacement of irretrievable, as well as sanitary losses,” Marochko explained.

The military expert added that the enemy strike groups previously formed in the Kremennaya area can no longer carry out the tasks assigned to them. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have gone on the defensive.

According to Marochko, the Ukrainian command is well aware of the real operational situation, but it does not take actions to save the lives of its soldiers.

Earlier that day, Marochko said that the Russian military had stopped an attempted counterattack by Ukrainian militants in the Krasnoliman direction. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to create a so-called fire bag, but the Russian servicemen acted in advance and did not allow them to do so. As a result, an attempt to counterattack was thwarted.

On February 20, it became known that the paratroopers took advantageous positions during the offensive in the LPR. During the maneuvers, the fighters used infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2M “Berezhok”.

On February 19, the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps repelled an attack by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya. The battle went on at an extremely short distance.

On the same day, the calculation of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) “Solntsepek” of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the LPR. The fighters noted that they had to be extremely precise in their work, since positions of Russian paratroopers were located near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

