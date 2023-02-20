February 20, 2023, 10:33 – BLiTZ – News

The Main Military Clinical Hospital of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation celebrated its 75th anniversary.

“Founded as a military infirmary of the famous division of F. E. Dzerzhinsky, the medical institution eventually turned into a modern military hospital,” the press service of the Russian Guard noted.

The hospital employs over a thousand specialists. Among them are 23 honored doctors and 11 honored healthcare workers of Russia. The department clarified that the multidisciplinary medical and preventive and scientific and methodological institution includes four specialized centers, more than 40 diagnostic and treatment departments and a special medical detachment.

It is noted that patients with various diseases of internal organs, combat injuries and pathologies are returned to service in the hospital. This is possible thanks to unique methods of treatment, diagnosis of injuries and diseases. Helps doctors and their own experience gained in extreme combat situations.

On the basis of the hospital there is a center for intensive care, anesthesiology and resuscitation with high-tech modern equipment. This makes it possible to carry out the most complex operations, including in case of injury to the heart. In October 2022, specialists from the Cardiac Surgery Department removed a five-millimeter fragment of a mine from the heart of a soldier wounded in the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO) of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

More than 1,200 people can be treated at the hospital at the same time. Over the past six years, doctors have helped 80,000 patients.

“The staff of the medical institution proved its effectiveness during the liquidation of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the earthquake in Armenia, in the hot spots of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation,” follows from the publication. Now more than 98% of the institution’s patients are participants in SVO.

The National Guard added that the hospital has also become a base for international medical conferences. There are clinical bases of five departments of the country’s leading medical universities.