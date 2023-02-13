The main thing is that it doesn’t work out like in “Terminator” – CEO of Daily Telecom about neural networks

February 13, 2023, 15:48 – BLiTZ – News Google Senior Vice President and Head of Google Search Prabhakar Raghavan said AI chatbots can be dangerous for users. Is this reality or just a harbinger of the best search engine in the world after the presentation by Microsoft of the new Bing search engine with built-in AI? In an interview with the BLiTZ, Denis Kuskov, CEO of the information and analytical agency in the field of IT Daily Telecom, spoke about this.

“So far, it’s hard for me to talk about it. We do not know the capabilities of neural networks, so we cannot say at the moment how much the result will be in the format that the user needs. Yes, it’s all wonderful, they draw something, write essays, and so on, but in fact, in such situations, the result may be, it seems to me, different than what a person expects, so I don’t know how dangerous it is there, ”said expert.

In his opinion, now it cannot be argued that everything conceived can be fulfilled with the help of neural networks one hundred percent. When a person wants something, he puts certain things into it, but AI can know billions of information, but not the ones that are needed in a particular case.

“There is a process of constant training of these neural networks, but it’s not a fact that if you want to get from them not some kind of prefabricated material, but something more, for example, an emotional text, then the neural network will be able to write it,” Kuskov is sure.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the DOS dispelled fears that neural networks will replace people in many professions in the near future, saying that it is premature to talk about this yet. Relatively speaking, if we take into account the professions associated with journalism, then artificial intelligence can only work in the field of copywriting.

“It will not work to completely eradicate a person in this area, when the neural network, if necessary, conveys some emotional aspects inherent in a particular topic, gives out naked text,” Kuskov reassured.

According to him, the introduction of neural networks will most likely lead to a redistribution of job responsibilities, the amount of work, and other things of that kind. A neural network is still an assistant, not a substitute.

“The main thing is that it doesn’t work out, like in the Terminator movie,” the expert concluded.

