The man who shot at the OMON officer in St. Petersburg was detained

A man who opened fire on an OMON officer in St. Petersburg was detained, the press service of the city administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) informed.

“On February 24, 2023, near the metro entrance to the Gostiny Dvor station, a man shot at an OMON officer. The victim has been hospitalized, he is receiving qualified medical assistance,» the statement said.

A criminal case has been initiated on the encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer.

As the press service of the North-Western District of the Russian Guard clarified, an officer of the OMON “Bastion” of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region noticed a suspicious person and tried to detain him.

As reported, the commander of the district, Alexei Vorobyov, will apply for awarding the victim with a state award.

