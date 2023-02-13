The manufacturer of SSJ and MS-21 created a “daughter” for the training of aviation personnel

Irkut Corporation has created a subsidiary training center (ATC) Rata to train pilots and flight attendants to work on new Russian aircraft. Dmitry Tikhomirov, head of the after-sales service system development at Irkut Corporation, spoke about this at the MRO Russia and CIS conference on February 13.

“In 2021, we created the Rata company. At the moment, she has more than 27 programs (staff training. – Ed.), Which are approved by the Federal Air Transport Agency. Now training on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft is provided by three simulators,” Tikhomirov said.

He added that the ATC conducts all types of retraining of aviation personnel – from training pilots, flight attendants, to ground personnel.

According to Tikhomirov, another site will be created this or next year, where five simulators will be placed.

Earlier, on February 7, Yury Slyusar, General Director of PJSC UAC, announced that serial deliveries of MS-21 and SSJ New aircraft are scheduled for 2024.

On December 5 last year, it was reported that the manufacturer of the Superjet 100, Irkut Corporation, certified the installation of Russian friction brake discs on the aircraft instead of imported ones.

In June 2022, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov announced that it was planned to produce 142 SSJ-New aircraft with an increased number of Russian components, 270 MS-21 aircraft, 70 Il-114-300 aircraft and Tu-214 aircraft and 12 Il- 96-300. It was noted that in total, Russian airlines will receive more than 1,000 aircraft for the needs of civil aviation.

