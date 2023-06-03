The mastermind of many robberies in Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal was arrested from Patna, had taken a room hiding his identity

Patna. The vicious Ashish Kumar, who has carried out many robberies in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, has been arrested by the police from New Karbighia area of ​​Patna on Saturday night. Ashish was caught in a joint operation by the police of West Bengal and Jakkanpur police station. Ashish was living in Patna by hiding his identity in a rented room and only informed the landlord that he worked in a private company.

the shopkeeper was shot

In the month of April, Ashish had shot the shopkeeper in the Twenty Four Parganas district of West Bengal for protesting against the loot in a shop. Ashish’s name came to the fore in this case and the West Bengal Police was looking for him. Meanwhile, its location was found in New Karbighia area and then with the help of Jakkanpur police, it was raided and arrested.

Many loot incidents have happened in Patna as well.

The accused has also carried out many robbery incidents in Jakkanpur, Gopalpur, Buddha Colony and Pirbahor areas of Patna. He has also gone to jail from Buddha Colony. It is basically a resident of Odisha. It carried out many incidents in Odisha and made Patna its base. When the Patna police sent him to jail and he came out on bail, he made his new abode in the Twenty Four Parganas district of West Bengal. There too, after carrying out many loot incidents, he came back to Patna.

Jakkanpur Police Station Sudama Prasad Singh said that the accused has been arrested in the case of shooting a shopkeeper during a robbery in Twenty Four Parganas of West Bengal.

