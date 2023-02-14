The mayor of Lviv announced the destruction of all electrical substations in the region

Due to rocket attacks in Lviv and the region, almost all substations were destroyed, the supply of electricity for the region has become a big problem. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by the mayor of the city Andrey Sadovoy.

“We have destroyed almost all electrical substations within Lviv and the region,” he is quoted as saying. RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, power supply has become a big problem. Power engineers find non-standard solutions, so the institutions and industry that provide the city are working.

Many other critical infrastructure facilities have been destroyed by missile strikes, Sadovyi stressed. Most of them are beyond repair and will be rebuilt.

Earlier on Tuesday, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of Russian aircraft in Belarus.

Warning signals sounded at 10:10 Moscow time. On the eve of the Ukrainian media reported about the explosions in Kherson.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that all targets hit are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

