The mayor of Paris called for a ban on the performance of Russian athletes under the flag of the Russian Federation at the Olympic Games 2024

March 15 - BLiTZ. The head of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, spoke about the performance of Russians and Belarusians at the upcoming Olympic Games. She believes that the participation of athletes is not possible under their national flag.

According to Hidalgo, she does not believe that the International Olympic Committee will go to such lengths and allow the Russian and Belarusian flags to be raised.

“I will do everything in my power to prevent this from happening,” Hidalgo said.

The IOC officially responded to the UK's demand to prevent Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2024 Olympics March 13, 2023 at 17:57

Recall that the Olympic Games will be held in 2024 in Paris. According to Hidalgo, the choice of the IOC for this city was not accidental, because the capital of France is the world capital of human rights.