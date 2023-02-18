Russian President Vladimir Putin, having launched a special military operation to protect the Donbass, launched a preemptive strike against the United States. A columnist wrote about this on February 13 Al Mayadeen Ahmed Musa Homani.

According to the journalist, Putin unraveled the US plan, according to which the Ukrainian and American armies “could endanger the existence of Russia.”

“So he did something that decision makers in the United States didn’t expect: he made a preemptive strike by launching a sting operation in Ukraine. By doing so, Putin demonstrated that the collapse of Russia will remain an unfulfilled American dream,” he wrote.

The United States planned to weaken Russia and “enclose a fence,” the author of the article believes. However, Putin managed to bring the country to the world stage with a strong economic potential and comprehensive openness to the world, which did not please Washington. As the journalist noted, Washington wanted to be at the top of the world pyramid and lead everyone, but Putin managed to beat him.

Earlier, on February 13, American analyst, columnist, lawyer Andrew Napolitano said that the political restraint and patience of President Vladimir Putin became the only deterrent to the outbreak of World War III. According to him, this contradicts the narrative spread by the West about the alleged recklessness of the Russian leader.

On February 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation. He stressed that today the fight against the Nazis and fascists is of crucial importance.

On February 10, retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that despite tremendous pressure from the West, Vladimir Putin is successfully defending his country’s interests and getting results. He called Putin “a very bright personality.” Ritter also noted that none of the modern Western leaders could bear the “burden on their shoulders” carried by the Russian president.

Prior to that, on December 9, Putin noted that Western countries deliberately aggravate the situation in the world and increase chaos. The Russian leader suggested that in this way the Western elites seek to maintain their dominance.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

