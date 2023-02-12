The media learned about London’s discussion of rapprochement with the EU due to the crisis

The UK hosted a two-day meeting of some of the country’s most senior Labor and Conservative politicians, pundits, financiers and diplomats to discuss the possibility of rapprochement with the European Union (EU) amid the energy crisis. On Saturday, February 11, the newspaper reported on its website The Guardian .

The discussions took place at the historic Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire on Thursday and Friday 9 and 10 February. As follows from the documents of the meeting, a “private discussion” took place on the topic of expanding cooperation between the UK and the EU.

The participants discussed the problems and opportunities of states against the backdrop of global instability and rising energy prices.

“The main point of this was that Britain is losing, that Brexit is not working, our economy is in a weak position,” one source told the portal. Observer.

The discussions looked at options to remedy the effects of the UK’s exit from the EU and to remedy them in London’s national interest.

The meeting was attended by former Tory leader Michael Howard, former Conservative chancellor Norman Lamont and former European Labor Party minister Gisela Stewart, heads of the kingdom’s largest companies, financial institutions and diplomats.

While stating that “EU reunification is not on the agenda”, the summit documents emphasized that the EU and the UK have common interests.

At the end of December, it was reported that two years after the signing of the deal to leave the European Union, more and more Britons were disappointed with Brexit. A poll conducted by YouGov for The Times found that 41% of voters who voted to leave the EU think things are worse after Brexit than they imagined in the referendum.

At the same time, about half of British companies reported difficulties due to Brexit. In May, Bloomberg reported that the European Union may consider suspending a trade agreement with the UK if it takes action to amend the Brexit treaty.

In 2016, the UK held a referendum to leave the European Union. On February 1, 2020, the UK officially left the EU.

