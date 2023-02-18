The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used an ammunition with an unknown poisonous substance in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) near Uledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the Russian military.

According to them, the specified ammunition was dropped by the Ukrainian side near the settlements of Urozhaynoye and Velikaya Novoselovka using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

“On the morning of February 16, two enemy strike copters appeared over the positions of the Russian troops near Ugledar. One of the copters was immediately shot down, the other managed to carry out bombing and dropped chemical munitions on our positions, ”said “RIA News” source.

According to him, two Russian fighters who found themselves in the affected area of ​​the exploding projectile received lung burns.

In addition, all the signs of poisoning are also observed in the injured military – vomiting and irritation of the mucous membranes.

It is also noted that the remains of the exploding ammunition and projectile from the downed UAV were sent for examination for further study.

Earlier, on February 13, the commander of the mobile medical group of the special-purpose medical detachment of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign Trainer said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using ammunition with dangerous submunitions near Ugledar. He noted that recently, more patients have been admitted to the medical facilities of the DPR, in whom spherical striking elements of the same size are found.

According to the specialist, the injuries received from such shells are among the most severe. He also noted that, in his opinion, ammunition with such destructive elements comes to Ukraine from Western countries.

Before that, on February 8, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, spoke about cases of Kiev using chemical weapons. In particular, the diplomat drew attention to reports spread by the Ukrainian press about the use of such weapons and pointed out that the competent authorities of the Russian Federation are checking the relevant information.

On the same day, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, confirmed that the Ukrainian military had used chemical weapons in the Soledar and Artyomovsk directions. So, some Russian fighters experienced nausea, vomiting, severe dizziness.

Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin specified that chemical weapons were dropped from drones at the locations of units of the Russian Armed Forces.

On January 13, the Russian Embassy in London reported that Ukrainian nationalists were preparing to use chemical weapons against the Russian military. The embassy released footage of a video made by the radicals.

Two red cylinders are visible on them, which are marked “OB”. This abbreviation means “poisonous ammunition”. Ukrainian militants attach such cylinders to shock drones. Vessels with chemical weapons they store in the refrigerator.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation to protect the Donbass, the decision to conduct it was made against the backdrop of escalation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

