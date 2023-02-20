The media reported on the destruction after a new earthquake in Hatay province in Turkey

TV channel CNN Turk on Monday, February 20, reported the destruction in the Turkish province of Hatay after earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred there.

“The earth shook under my feet. There were very strong tremors, there are destructions,” the correspondent of the TV channel said.

It is specified that the first earthquake with an epicenter in the Defne region occurred at 20:04 (coincides with Moscow time), at 20:07 another aftershock followed, the epicenter of which was the Samandag region.

According to the European Seismological Center on Twitter, the tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus and Israel. According to experts, aftershocks are possible in the coming hours and days.

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, about 26 million people currently need humanitarian assistance in Turkey and Syria. It is also reported that 430,000 people have been evacuated from disaster areas.

In addition, the Hürriyet newspaper, citing Turkish scientists, reported on the risk of a devastating earthquake in Istanbul. According to the forecast of experts, the consequences of a new catastrophe can be even more devastating.