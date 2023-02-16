HomeNewsThe media reported on...

The media reported on the dispatch of the first French AMX-10RC armored vehicles to Ukraine

A batch of 14 French armored vehicles AMX-10RC went to Ukraine, according to earlier promises to Kyiv from Paris. This was reported on February 14 by the portal Force Operations.

“Fourteen AMX-10RC armored vehicles are sent to Ukraine in accordance with the wish of the Minister of Armed Forces to ensure the first combat capability of the Ukrainian army “within two months,” the publication noted.

The source of the portal stressed that the number of vehicles sent corresponds to the number of armored vehicle crews and commanders who have been trained in France.

At the same time, there is information that not only specialists in armored reconnaissance are trained to work with the AMX-10RC, although the training is focused only on this use of technology. In this regard, it is likely that armored vehicles will be used for other purposes.

Earlier in the day, Le Figaro reported that the French armed forces were facing a shortage of ammunition amid military aid to Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the lack of shells of 155 mm caliber. It is noted that this position of the French army could potentially increase tension between France and Ukraine in matters of military supplies.

In mid-January, it was reported about France’s plans to deliver AMX-10 RC tanks to Ukraine within two months. Information about the transfer of tanks appeared following telephone conversations between Lecornu and Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.

In early January, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, promised to supply Kyiv with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

On December 28, 2022, it became known about the transfer of broken Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine by the French side. An article in the newspaper Le Figaro talked about Kyiv’s concern about this fact.

Western countries have stepped up military assistance to Kyiv in the supply of weapons and military equipment against the backdrop of a military special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

