The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting exercises in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a French newspaper reported on February 20 Le Parisien.

According to the newspaper, the exclusion zone has become an important training ground for the Ukrainian army, which conduct exercises 15 km from Belarus. It is described how a truck with an anti-aircraft gun and a tank drive around the forest belt.

It is specified that the Ukrainian militants are practicing the attack. However, many of them do not have professional military training.

On February 14, it was reported that Ukraine, with the support of the United States and Europe, on the eve of the XI special session of the UN General Assembly, was preparing a large-scale provocation to accuse Russia of violating nuclear safety.

According to the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, a provocation is being prepared in Chernobyl and its environs to accuse the Russian Federation of an alleged “gross violation” of the Convention on Nuclear Safety during a special military operation (SVO).

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Volodymyr Rogov, said that the Ukrainian authorities were preparing a provocation to discredit the work of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, the provocation is planned to focus on Russia’s alleged inability to guarantee safety in the operation of the power plant, citing the low water level in the Kakhovka reservoir and the alleged threat to the reactor cooling system.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.