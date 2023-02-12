An explosion sounded in the city of Dnipro in Ukraine. This was reported on February 12 by Strana.ua.

It is noted that at the same time, an air alert has been declared in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, said that the arrival of drones was recorded in the region.

On February 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the eve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted a massive strike on critical energy facilities that ensure the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and the transport system of Ukraine.

On February 10, an air raid alert was announced several times throughout Ukraine. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that after the explosions in the city, damage to the power grid was recorded.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of the country Herman Galushchenko said that as a result of a missile attack in six regions of Ukraine, thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged.

The national company Ukrenergo reported that there was a significant shortage of electricity in the country’s energy system. It was noted that the most difficult situation was in the Kharkiv region.

Russian troops began to strike at Ukrainian military installations and their associated energy system from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

