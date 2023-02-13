The media reported on the explosions in Kherson

Explosions thundered in Kherson. This was reported on Monday, February 13, by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoe.

“Explosions are heard again in Kherson,” the report says.

However, the air raid in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv was not announced.

A day earlier, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine – in Kharkov, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk. On the same day, it was reported that an explosion had occurred in the Dnieper (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). According to the authorities, a drone raid was recorded in the region.

From the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, there were no reports of possible strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in this regard.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

