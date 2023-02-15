The media reported on the explosions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, near the city of Volchansk, explosions rumbled on the evening of February 15, the Ukrainian edition Strana.ua wrote.

The causes of the explosions are not known.

An air raid alert in Ukraine was not announced at that time.

Earlier that day, the media reported on an air raid alert in the Kyiv region. The sirens were turned on due to the advent of the reconnaissance drone. There was also talk of explosions in the region. Aircraft traces were seen in the sky.

A day earlier, a Ukrainian publication reported on explosions in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region. Details were not given. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not make any official statements about missile launches.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that all targets hit are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

