The media reported the appearance of US reconnaissance aircraft near the border of Ukraine and Poland

Near the border of Ukraine and Poland, three American reconnaissance aircraft were spotted. This was reported on February 20 by Strana.ua.

According to Flightradar24, a Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Boeing E-3B Sentry early warning aircraft are circling the border. There is also a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker tanker aircraft in the area.

The journalists of the publication note that on the same day the central streets were blocked in Kyiv. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Melnyk explained this by saying that “a surprise is being prepared in Kyiv” and on this day citizens will see “the presence of important, main partners.”

Also on February 20, information appeared on the Web that US President Joe Biden could secretly come to Kyiv. According to Politico, the head of the White House was indeed planned to be secretly transported to Ukraine. However, the White House administration felt that the risk was “not worth it.”

Earlier it was reported that Biden would arrive in Poland on February 21 at 8:30 (10:30 Moscow time), after which he would go to the hotel. The American leader’s two-day visit will include a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

