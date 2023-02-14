The US government’s obsession with Ukraine endangers the US and its allies. This is stated in the material of the journalist Al Bienenfeld for the publication The American Thinker, published February 11th.

“Who in their right mind would make Ukraine the centerpiece of America’s foreign policy?” asks the reviewer.

Bienenfeld believes US President Joe Biden and the “war hawks” are making a “deadly mistake”. He explained that Washington, by providing military assistance to Kyiv, is depleting American stocks of weapons so quickly and significantly that the United States risks losing the ability to defend itself in the event of a real threat to national security.

“Has Ukraine now become a more valuable ally than countries with strong economies? Thanks to the Biden administration, the resources of the United States are now limited, and we have to choose our friends very carefully,” Bienenfeld concluded.

Earlier, on February 12, Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said that Washington and its allies were running out of resources for further military assistance to Ukraine. He pointed out that Western countries, in particular, quickly depleted their stocks of NASAMS and HIMARS missiles, and they have no reserve capacity. In parallel, the Russian army was able to quickly increase production.

Before that, on February 7, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the Ukrainian conflict caused a crisis in the supply of ammunition and their components in Europe. As specified in the material, record demand for ammunition creates a huge burden on industrial capacity. Every day, Kyiv requires more than 5 thousand shells – the same amount as a small European state orders for a year.

Meanwhile, on February 13, the United States announced that it would not transfer ATACMS missiles as part of military assistance to Ukraine, since the US military itself is currently experiencing a shortage of these missiles.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story and bring more trouble to Kyiv.”

