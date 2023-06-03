the melodious voice of sick shashi admitted in balrampur hospital is taking away the pain of the patients rjl

Balrampur Hospital Lucknow: These days music is blowing in the orthopedic ward of Balrampur Hospital. When a patient comes moaning in pain, Shashi Mukherjee of Assam tries to share the pain of the patient by playing old Bollywood music in her melodious voice. About a year ago, Shashi Mukherjee alias Meenu was admitted to the orthopedic ward 33 of Balrampur Hospital on bed number one after severe abdominal pain. Investigation revealed that Shashi is suffering from chronic liver disease. Water is filling in the stomach again and again. To give relief to Shashi, doctors are extracting water from his stomach. Meenu is admitted in the hospital for the last one year. The staff and attendants of the hospital started calling Shashi by the name Meenu. Meenu recites music to the patients in the morning and evening. On the request of the attendants of the patients, she roams around the wards and applies ointment to the attendants on their pain with music. Meenu is inspired by the film Anand, Meenu tells that superstar Rajesh Khanna is my inspiration. Life should be big not long has given me courage. She says that I want to embrace death with laughter and smile.