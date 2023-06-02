The memorial of the martyrs of Jawahar Bagh could not be built in 7 years, the widow of martyr SP tearfully expressed the government’s indifference

Mathura. Big promises were made for the martyred police personnel who lost their lives on June 2, 2016 to free Jawahar Bagh from occupation, but the memorial has not been built even after 7 years of the incident. 29 people including the then SP City and SO had lost their lives. Archana Dwivedi, wife of SP City Mukul Dwivedi, who was martyred in the bloody struggle of Jawahar Bagh, came this time also to bow down to the martyrs. While paying obeisance, the disappointment stemming from the indifference of the government was dripping in tears.

The land of Horticulture Department was encroached on March 15, 2014

On March 15, 2014, some people in the name of Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagraha Sangathan had come for two days Satyagraha on the land of Horticulture Department, Jawahar Bagh, near the collectorate in Mathura. These people started Satyagraha demanding citizenship of the people of India, changing the constitution and giving 60 liters of diesel petrol for ₹ 1, and then sat down for two years. When the police used to reach Jawahar Bagh to vacate the possession of these people, all of them used to misbehave and fire with the police under the protection of Satyagraha Ramvriksha Yadav. On June 2, 2016, the then SP City of Mathura, Mukul Dwivedi, along with SO Santosh Yadav, along with the police force, went to the District Jail to take stock of the situation. At the same time the alleged satyagrahis attacked the police. The then SP City Mukul Dwivedi and SO Santosh Yadav got shot in the firing. Died on the spot. After this, there was a bloody struggle between the police and the Satyagrahis for several hours in which 27 other people were killed.

All politicians made promises but did not act

Archana Dwivedi, wife of the then SP City Mukul Dwivedi, who was martyred in the Jawahar Bagh incident, comes to Jawahar Bagh on June 2. By offering flowers on his picture, they pay homage to him. On Saturday also she reached Jawahar Bagh like every year and paid tribute to her husband. Archana Dwivedi said that it has been 7 years since the Jawahar Bagh incident. This dispute had become a big issue for political parties. All the politicians had promised that the statue of the martyred police officers would be installed in Jawahar Bagh. But even after 7 years, the statue of any police officer has not been installed in Jawahar Bagh, nor has any memorial been made.