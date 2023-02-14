The Migration Service of Argentina was afraid of human trafficking in a situation with an increase in the flow of Russians

February 14, 2023, 04:31 – BLiTZ – News The Migration Service of Argentina has begun conducting the first checks in connection with the increased flow of pregnant Russian women who have arrived in the country since June last year. This is due to the fact that law enforcement officers were afraid of the development of human trafficking business. The corresponding statement was made on Monday by the head of department Florencia Carignano.

“We started seeing an increase from January last year, in June we decided to conduct an internal review due to the number of Russians and Russian women who applied for a residence permit in connection with the birth of an Argentine child <…> We interviewed more than 350 women, because we understood that human trafficking could be behind this, ”she emphasized in an interview for Canal Cinco Noticias.

The head of the department told reporters that “absolutely all” of those interviewed said they had resorted to the services of agencies and consultants who offer assistance in obtaining Argentine citizenship and residence permits in the country.

“We passed this information to the Argentine court,” the head of the migration service emphasized. As a comment to the question of the representative of the TV channel about whether cases of child trafficking were recorded, Carignano stated that she did not have the relevant data. She explained her ignorance by the fact that the investigation was conducted not by the migration service, but by the judicial authorities, which had imposed a ban on disclosing the details of the case.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that searches were conducted in Buenos Aires due to possible falsification of documents for citizens of the Russian Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

