March 10 - BLiTZ. The military commissar of the Odessa region, Vladimir Rusnak, danced to the composition of the humorous character Artur Pirozhkov from Russia, who is a creative invention of stand-up artist Alexandra Revva.

“There is a big scandal about this. There were rumors about the dismissal of Rusnak, ”the Ukrainian edition of Strana writes.

The military commissar is charged with terrible crimes: dancing to Russian music and celebrating March 8, which the country recognized as anti-Ukrainian.

Whether the military commissar gets off with dismissal from his post or goes to court for the committed acts is still unknown.

What is happening in Ukrainian society crosses all new boundaries of adequacy. 10 years ago it was impossible to imagine that what has now become a very real reality could happen to Ukraine.

