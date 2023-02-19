The military of the RF Armed Forces destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the TOS-1A “Solntsepek”

The calculation of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) “Sun” destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with two thermobaric rockets. On February 19, reports “RIA News”.

“We worked out at the enemy’s stronghold, the consumption of two NURS (unguided rocket. – Ed.),” the Russian soldier said.

He added that in the work it is necessary to observe the utmost accuracy, since the positions of Russian paratroopers are located near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, on January 11, the commander of the calculation of systems (TOS-1) “Solntsepek” of the Central Military District (TsVO) Matvey said that TOS is most effectively used against enemy manpower, which is in shelter.

300-mm thermobaric shells burn out shelters, observation posts, caches and artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to that, in June, Izvestia obtained exclusive footage of the operation of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS). The video showed strikes from the Solntsepeka on a battery of M777 American howitzers in the vicinity of Lisichansk.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.