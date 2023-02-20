The Minister of Defense of Germany announced the onset of decisive weeks in Ukraine

The coming weeks of the conflict will be decisive for Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the agency. Bloomberg, published on Monday, February 20.

“Within three months, we need to achieve the creation (in Ukraine. – Ed.) of reliable air defense,” he said.

The head of the German defense department also clarified that this period is important, but it will not determine the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 11, American military expert Michael Kofman said that the supply of German tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict. As the expert explained, tanks are one of the strengths of the group, and it is important to understand that individual strengths are not among the decisive factors that can turn the tide, he clarified.

In addition, on February 1, columnist Hal Brands wrote in an article for Bloomberg that the administration of US President Joe Biden changed its strategy in order to quickly resolve the conflict. According to the journalist, the strategy of the United States of America is being updated in three directions: it is necessary to more clearly define the American goals of the conflict, send more modern weapons to Ukraine, and allow Kiev to strike Russian targets in Crimea.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24. The Russian authorities, in turn, have repeatedly stressed that pumping weapons into Kyiv actually turns NATO into a conflict.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.