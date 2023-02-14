The Minister of Defense of Germany does not consider the situation with the supply of APU Leopard 2 successful

The situation around the supply of Leopard 2 tanks promised to Ukraine is not as successful as it seemed at first glance, since the condition of many vehicles leaves much to be desired. This was announced on February 14 by the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

According to the head of the German Ministry of Defense, at present we are talking about 14 German Leopard 2A6 tanks. As well as three cars of exactly the same model from Lisbon. Additional deliveries from other countries are not yet discussed.

“Three A6s is a worthy contribution for a small NATO member country like Portugal. A Polish colleague is now working on A4 models, and you should ask him about the current state. And there, too, one cannot say that it’s a very heady success, to put it with restraint, ”Pistorius explained before the meeting of the heads of the NATO defense ministries in Brussels.

According to the minister, the combat readiness of the mentioned tanks, as well as the number of available spare parts for them, which the German authorities can provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), does not yet indicate the success of this idea.

Earlier on February 14, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also stressed at a meeting in Brussels that the coalition of NATO countries for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is growing. According to the head of the Pentagon, it has already included such countries as Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Portugal. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities undertook to deliver the transferred equipment to the front line.

On the same day, the tenth meeting of the contact group on the armament of Ukraine in the Rammstein format began in Brussels. On the agenda of the discussion are such issues as the protection of the Ukrainian sky, including with the help of an aviation platform; the development of a “tank coalition”; formation of safety margins for ammunition; Ukrainian military training; logistics, repair and maintenance of weapons.

At the end of January, the German government confirmed the decision to send German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks. Germany also granted permission for the re-export of German Leopard 2 to Kyiv to those countries that plan such deliveries from their stocks.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

