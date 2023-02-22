The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation approved the right of free travel for volunteers. Corresponding order on Wednesday, February 22, published on the official portal of legal information.

“Establish cases and procedures for granting citizens who are in volunteer formations the right to travel free of charge by rail, air, water and road (excluding taxis) transport (annex to this order),” the document says.

So, free travel can be used when traveling to the location of the volunteer formation, in connection with the performance of the tasks of the unit, to the place of treatment and back, to the place of residence in case of exclusion from the formation.

The corresponding right is granted to volunteers during the period of mobilization, martial law, wartime, in armed conflicts, counter-terrorist operations, operations outside the Russian Federation.

On February 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that volunteers who received a disability during the special operation would be able to receive two pensions.

Earlier, on January 30, it was reported that the Russian Defense Ministry would bear the costs of providing volunteer units with weapons, equipment and medical care. At the same time, it was noted that members of volunteer units would be liable for damage that they could cause to the state in the course of performing their duties.

On January 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the importance of supporting the participants in the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. In particular, he noted that the military should feel moral support and understanding from Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.