The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the defeat of the deployment point of the 383rd UAV Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnitsky region

The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation hit the deployment point of the 383rd Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near the city of Khmelnitsky. This was announced on February 19 by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the Russian military launched a strike with sea-based long-range precision missiles. They also hit the enemy’s artillery ammunition depot in the area of ​​the Grechany railway station in the Khmelnytsky region.

Konashenkov noted that the command posts of the 102nd territorial defense brigade and the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit in the areas of the settlements of Malinovka, Zaporozhye region, and Vuhledar, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, on February 18, the head of the regional administration, Sergei Gamaly, reported damage to a military facility in the city of Khmelnitsky after morning explosions in the city. He also said that several houses and three educational institutions were damaged as a result of the blasts.

On February 14, a Defense Ministry spokesman reported that Russian troops had destroyed the command post of an electronic warfare unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Monachinovka in the Kharkiv region. Also, the military of the RF Armed Forces liquidated a hangar with military equipment of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.