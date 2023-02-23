Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov signed an order to send employees of military enlistment offices from several regions of the country to the zone of the special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, and to replace them with military personnel injured in hostilities. This was announced on February 23 by a military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

In his Telegram channel, he published the corresponding document.

It follows from the document that the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense issued a decree “to work out the issue of forming consolidated groups” from military registration and enlistment offices in the Dnepropetrovsk, Rivne, Sumy and Chernihiv regions of up to 120 people each.

“Prepare instructions on the inclusion of consolidated groups in the Ground Forces for further dispatch to units of the 14th Specialized Brigade (Separate Tank Brigade. – Ed.), 93rd Motorized Brigade (Separate Mechanized Brigade. – Ed.) and the 24th Motorized Brigade, which have low level of staffing,” Marochko quotes from the document.

According to Reznikov’s decision, Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded or maimed during the SVO, have a fitness group G (released from military service for a period of six to 12 months due to health reasons) and have undergone rehabilitation should be appointed to the vacated positions in the military registration and enlistment offices.

Marochko also noted that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) ordered to increase the number of its soldiers at strongholds and observation posts in the NVO zone.

Photo: t.me/marochkolive

“In particular, all dismissals and vacations are prohibited. In the red zone, that is, at the forefront, it is ordered to increase the number of personnel at observation posts and strongholds, ”he was quoted as saying. TASS.

Earlier, on February 23, Marochko indicated that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to strengthen their reserve positions in the Krasnolimansk and Kupyansk directions. The strengthening of Ukrainian positions was recorded by Russian intelligence.

On February 15, Marochko said that officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were beating their soldiers for disobeying orders and fleeing from positions near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). He said that Russian intelligence learned about the strengthening of “punitive and repressive measures” by the Ukrainian command in relation to subordinates. The loss of personnel among the Ukrainian military at the same time, according to him, is up to 70%.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

