On February 13, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the combat work of an armored group of Russian paratroopers in one of the areas in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass.

A reconnaissance group of paratroopers using a drone discovered a platoon stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the forest, to capture and destroy which they sent an air assault unit with the support of an armored group on airborne combat vehicles BMD-2K-AU, BMPT “Terminator” and BTR-D with anti-aircraft artillery installation ZU-23.

The Russian military in combat vehicles, having made a march on standard equipment, approached the Armed Forces of Ukraine and opened heavy fire on them. The paratroopers immediately captured the defensive positions of the enemy, destroying personnel and capturing captured weapons.

After completing the task, the military retreated to a safe area.

Earlier, on February 11, a serviceman with the call sign Shuya said that the crews of Russian airborne combat vehicles (BMD-4) were working around the clock in the Luhansk People’s Republic, preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from regaining their lost positions. The military supports the foot soldiers, working from open and closed positions. According to him, the most important thing is to change positions until the enemy has calculated the coordinates, and resume work from a new place.

In December last year, a serviceman with the call sign Parker 13 reported that the soldiers of the Airborne Forces from Pskov in the Svatov direction moved the Ukrainian army more than 2 km away. Such a result, said the military, the Russian army managed to achieve in a week. While reaching this line, Parker 13 specified, up to five enemy armored vehicles and about 50 Ukrainian militants were destroyed. We also managed to take four strong points.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made, among other things, against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

