March 10 - BLiTZ. Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, spoke about those who from the Ukrainian side are involved in the American military biological programs. The list includes representatives of state institutions and private companies. Lavrov: Europe is again using Nazism as a means of deterring Russia March 10, 2023 at 15:17

Kirillov noted that the head of the public health center Volodymyr Kurpita was in charge of monitoring and supervising the interaction between Ukrainian specialists and the US Department of Defense. Also mentioned is Sergey Morgun, the head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who organized the cooperation between Kyiv and DITRA, and also led the UP-8 project. Before him, Sergey Litovka, also involved in these programs, held this post.