Military doctors and medical personnel of the Western Military District provide daily assistance to military personnel and injured civilians. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Sunday, February 12.

On the territory of deployed medical units there is autonomous heating, power supply and technical support. The main goal of their operations is to stop bleeding, remove fragments and create all conditions for wound healing, and then evacuate the patient if necessary.

Surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists and other doctors do not have a second to rest. All the necessary drugs and medications are present on site to anesthetize and stabilize the patient’s condition.

The footage shows a reconnaissance sapper who came under mortar fire, as a result of which a fragment sat in his leg. After the operation and recovery, he again recovered to the NWO zone.

“The guys who are here are great, they are doing their job. And we, accordingly, help them, ”said the surgeon with the call sign Subaru.

Each unit has a medical station, which is located at a distance from the firing positions. A surgeon with the call sign “Panacea” told how paramedics provide emergency assistance to wounded servicemen, and also do not refuse treatment to civilians. On the walls of the infirmary there are drawings sent to the fighters by children.

Earlier, on January 26, Izvestia showed footage of the work of the special-purpose medical detachment of the Eastern Military District in the Zaporozhye direction, which provides highly specialized assistance to local residents. The hospital has the necessary components. So, with the delivery of diagnoses, an ultrasound machine and x-rays help. More than 10 specialists work at the point, operations are carried out, comprehensive assistance is provided, and they also help with the delivery of medicines.

On January 20, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan talked to the doctors of the 1st Army Corps, who spoke about their work in the NVO zone. Thus, the technician of the medical company Ruslan said that for the entire time of work in the combat zone, his brigade managed to save about 700 people. He also told how he came under fire while leaving for the front line for a wounded soldier.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

