The Russian Ministry of Defense showed the work of assault units of the Marine Corps in the Uludar direction. The video was posted on Tuesday, February 21st.

According to the Ministry of Defense, together with volunteer units, the assault groups of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) are fighting with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Uludar direction.

The video shows the battle of the Marines with the enemy in the village. Groups of Marines advance deep into the private sector, firing automatic weapons. The Armed Forces of Ukraine entrenched themselves in the empty houses of civilians and fiercely resisted.

Russian servicemen liberated house after house and moved forward. The assault groups were supported by tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as crews of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The day before, it was reported that Russian troops destroyed a stronghold and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the advance in the Uludar direction. At the same time, the enemy took up defense in depth in the area of ​​the city.

Earlier, on February 19, the Russian military said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sending recruits for reconnaissance near Ugledar to test their resolve. According to them, recruits are told that the positions of the Russian Federation are 250 meters away, although in fact – 150 meters.

On February 15, Russian servicemen attacked strategic targets in the Ugledar region. Artillerymen are working around the clock to defend the sky from any air targets using the TOR and BUK systems. They have to work mainly with drones. In parallel, Russian aviation supports the offensive operations of the marines.

On February 13, the commander of the mobile medical group of the special-purpose medical detachment of the Russian Armed Forces, with the call sign Trainer, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were using ammunition with dangerous submunitions near Ugledar. He noted that recently, more patients have been admitted to the medical facilities of the DPR, in whom spherical striking elements of the same size are found.

According to the specialist, the injuries received from such shells are among the most severe. He also noted that, in his opinion, ammunition with such destructive elements comes to Ukraine from Western countries.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

