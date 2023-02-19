The Ministry of Education will extend the ceremony of raising the flag of the Russian Federation to pedagogical universities

February 19, 2023, 14:58 – BLiTZ – News

Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Kravtsov said that the ceremony of raising the national flag of Russia and the performance of the national anthem will also be held in pedagogical universities. In addition, it is also planned to conduct lessons “Conversations about the important.”

“The ceremony of raising the Russian flag in the country’s schools has already become a good tradition. It is also important for future teachers,” the minister said.

According to him, the approach to this work was determined by the President of the Russian Federation – the procedure for raising the Russian flag should have a special status, be carried out not formally, but with a deep understanding of the significance of state symbols.

The Minister noted that the standard of this ceremony was drawn up and approved jointly with the Heraldic Council under the President, and then sent to the regions.

Kravtsov stressed that the procedure for the ceremony for schools and pedagogical universities is spelled out as clearly and in detail as possible: from time to time – at the beginning or at the end of the school week, in one of the premises of the educational institution or on the street; to the list of participants – pupils and students who have demonstrated the best performance in studies, sports, creativity, events.

Unidentified people set up a Russian flag on the tower of the building where the Landtag of Brandenburg had previously met in the German city of Potsdam. In addition, the Latin letter Z was found on the wall of the building. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.