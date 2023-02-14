The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the elimination of a fire in a car service in the north of Moscow

Moscow fire services completely extinguished a fire in a car service in the north of Moscow. This became known on Tuesday, February 14.

It is noted that at 02:45 Moscow time, rescuers eliminated open burning. At 02:58 firefighters completely extinguished the fire.

Earlier that day, information appeared about three victims of a fire in a car service on Dekabristov Street. Doctors assessed their condition as moderate.

The fire on the territory of the car service center became known on February 14. Explosions of fuel canisters in the building and partial collapse of the roof were reported.

There was also information that the process of extinguishing the fire was complicated by the presence of automobile tires, oils and other technical means in the building.

As noted in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was localized on an area of ​​1500 square meters. m. A laboratory for air measurement was on duty at the scene. According to her, there was no excess of the permissible norm of hazardous substances.

In total, 173 people and 51 pieces of equipment participated in extinguishing the fire.

The news is being added.

