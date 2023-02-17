HomeNewsThe Ministry of Finance...

The Ministry of Finance will discuss with business the form of voluntary contribution to the budget

By News Desk


The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation continues to discuss with business the form of a voluntary contribution to the budget. This was stated on February 17 in an interview “Russia 24” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“We are now actively discussing with business. We agreed that special amendments to the tax legislation will be prepared, and, most likely, this participation will be in the form of fees from businesses from a part of the increase in financial results in recent years,” Siluanov said.

It is noted that the additional fee from large businesses will be implemented through tax tools, and not in the form of a “voluntary contribution”, which does not suit the company.

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, it is planned to charge business contributions to the budget from a part of the increase in financial results in recent years.

Earlier, on February 8, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said that the Russian government is discussing with big business the payment of a one-time voluntary contribution to the budget this year. According to him, the contribution being worked out is not a tax increase.

On February 6, the RF Ministry of Finance announced that the federal budget deficit, according to the ministry’s preliminary estimate, would amount to 1.76 trillion rubles. The volume of federal budget revenues in January 2023 amounted to 1.356 trillion rubles, the volume of expenditures, according to preliminary data, was 3.117 trillion rubles.

