The resumption of the operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, which is clearly spelled out in the “Black Sea initiative” for the supply of grain, signed in Istanbul, is blocked by Ukraine for political reasons. This was stated on February 17 in statement Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The ministry noted that the price for ammonia, which is a key raw material for the production of fertilizers, has now reached a record high of $1,100 per cubic meter. m. This has already led not only to the “crisis of its price inaccessibility”, but also to the emerging shortage of this substance.

“True, Ukrainians obviously don’t care about this, who continue to block the resumption of the operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline for purely political reasons,” the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

Earlier on February 15, the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Stephane Dujarric, noted that the UN continues to work on the full implementation of the Russian part of the Istanbul agreements on the supply of grain, as well as on the export of ammonia fertilizers. In addition, he noted that one of the ships with Russian fertilizers is now in Latvia and is ready to sail.

On February 10, State Duma deputy Yevgeny Nifantiev told Izvestia that by interfering with the supply of Russian fertilizers and grain under the grain deal, the West is provoking famine in countries that need these products.

On February 6, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the organization would continue to help ensure the export of food and fertilizers from Russia, including ammonia. He also noted that they consider it vital to extend the grain deal in March.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.