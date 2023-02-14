The Ministry of Health of Novosibirsk spoke about the condition of the wounded from a gas explosion

Five people injured in a household gas explosion in a residential building in Novosibirsk remain under the care of doctors in local medical facilities. This was reported on Tuesday, February 14, in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health. TASS.

“Five people remain in hospitals, one was discharged yesterday, as planned. The condition of all the victims with positive dynamics,” she said.

Earlier, on February 13, the governor of the Novosibirsk region, Andrey Travnikov, said that the death toll from a gas explosion and the subsequent collapse of a residential building in the Zaeltsevsky district of the city was 14 people.

An explosion of household gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. 30 apartments were destroyed in the building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

On February 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a tragedy. The Russian leader expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the injured.

On February 10, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Novosibirsk Region reported that emergency services rescued 14 people from the rubble after a gas explosion, including a child. Of these, nine people with varying degrees of injuries were taken to medical facilities.

On the same day, the authorities of the region promised to pay compensation of 1 million rubles to the families of those killed in the incident, and 200-400 thousand rubles to the victims (depending on the severity of the injuries).

On February 10, the court arrested the defendants in the case, Irina Urbakh and Yevgeny Kavun, for two months. A criminal case was initiated against them under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). The investigation found that a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

