The final death toll due to the earthquake in Damascus-controlled areas reached 1414, 2357 people were injured. This was announced on February 14 by the Syrian Ministry of Health.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

On February 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 8.5 thousand people died in Syria after the earthquake.

On February 13, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), Major General Oleg Yegorov, said that the lack of security guarantees complicates the work of Russian humanitarian missions in some Syrian regions. Thanks to the participation of the Russian Federation over the past days, 321 Syrians received medical assistance, and more than 60 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered: food kits and essentials.

On February 13, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had ordered the opening of two additional delivery points for humanitarian aid to the republic from Turkey. Two new checkpoints Bab el-Salam and El-Rayi will link Turkey and northwestern Syria. So far, the period of work of points is limited to three months.

The Syrian Permanent Representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said on the same day that Damascus supports the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country by any means, including across the border, without additional conditions.

In addition, on February 11, it became known that WHO delivered 35 tons of medical equipment to Syria to help victims of earthquakes. Another 30 tons of equipment is planned to be delivered in the next two days.

Meanwhile, on February 10, against the background of the cataclysm, the US Treasury Department withdrew from the sanctions against Syria for six months any action to provide assistance to the country after the earthquake.

Russian rescuers also took part in clearing the rubble. Syrian Minister of Local Government and Environment Hussein Makhlouf expressed his gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria. On February 14, employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived from Syria after completing work in the earthquake relief zone.

Prior to that, on February 8, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the situation in the republic after the earthquake catastrophic. He assured that everything would be done to restore the districts and help people.

On February 8, Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and Environment Hussein Makhlouf expressed his gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia. At the same time, Damascus pointed out that US sanctions interfere with the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria, and called for their immediate removal. The UN also indicated that no sanctions should interfere with humanitarian activities.

The news is being supplemented

